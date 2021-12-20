Udaariyaan: Ankit Gupta Aka Fateh Says He's Enjoying The Current Track; Talks About Their Success Party

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on Indian Television. The Colors' show that stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Karan Grover in the lead roles, is one of the top three shows on the TRP chart. The lead actors' jodis- Fateh-Tejo and Tejo-Angad are loved by fans (mostly the former pair). The viewers are also appreciating Ankit Gupta aka Fateh's performance in the show.

In the last few episodes, Ankit's character has seen some changes and fans are all praise for him. The actor also said that he got to play lover boy, a cheater and more, and he is enjoying the current track.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am enjoying the current track, there is so much to do, so much to perform, after a very very long time, I have gotten to do something like this since briefly, there wasn't much for me to do, and yes, I have been seeing this on social media how people are writing that my character is the only reason they are watching the show, but I don't think it is like that. The audience says whatever they like, they love to watch their favourite characters growing and that's what is happening with Fateh's character and they are enjoying it more and hence all that love."

He added that the show is popular not just because of his role, but also because of characters like Angad, Tejo and Jasmine as well. He is thankful for the makers and team for making him a part of the journey.

Abhimanyu-Akshara, Shaurya-Anokhi, Fateh-Tejo-Angad, Isqki-Ahaan & Other FRESH Jodis Who Rocked TV In 2021 (Photos)

Ankit said, "My character is not the only reason people are watching the show, and there is Angad, Tejo, and Jasmine, a lot is happening with their characters too. I just want to say that I am very thankful to my entire team, the writers, the director, and everyone else, who has been a part of the journey and it is because of them, I am able to perform such a character that has so much to do, who has been a lover boy, a cheater and so much more; usually you don't see that much for a male lead to do but I am really grateful to do so in Indian television."

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Apparently, the team had a success party recently, regarding the same, the actor confirmed the same and said that the party was long overdue. He hopes that they keep celebrating such things in future as well and also wished that the show breaks all records.