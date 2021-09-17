Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta & Isha Malviya React To Show Making It To Top 5; Isha Gives HINT 'Someone’s Coming'

Colors' show Udaariyaan starring Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chowdhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, was apparently under scanner. Last week, the show had entered top 10 slot on the TRP chart, and now, it has made it to the top 5 by garnering a whopping TRP of 2.7 ratings. The entire team is ecstatic about it.

Isha Malviya, who plays the role of Jasmine, told India-Forums that she is feeling amazing as their hard work has paid off. It is her debut show and said that it is special for her and she feels good to be a part of the show. She also added that they are all excited about the show's ratings.



She said that now there is a pressure to perform really better than they were before and give their 200% to the show. She added that gaining 2.7 ratings is easy but maintaining it is difficult.

When asked what is in store for the audience next, she revealed there will be a shocking twist and fans will be thrilled. She also gave a hint that someone will be coming.

She said, "I would like to say that the plot twist in the next week itself is going to be really really shocking and the fans will be thrilled. Someone is coming, and that is the hint I want to give them, and that will be a shock for all the fans of Udaariyaan, hence I want them to stay connected."

It has to be recalled that there were reports of Zain Imam entering the show, but the actor had refuted the reports. Well, we wonder, whom the makers have roped in for the show!

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta, who plays the role of Fateh is also happy about the show getting good ratings.

The actor said, "It has been wonderful, obviously, we never thought the show will be one of the top 5 shows, we always hoped, but the reality was something else and there was a time when there were huge rumours about the show going off-air and that was very disheartening. From there, 0.6 to 2.7, it has been a wonderful journey, and sometimes it feels like a dream to be one of the top 5 shows of Indian television."