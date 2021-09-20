Udaariyaan: Ankit Gupta Thanks Fans As #FaTejo Gets 1M Posts On Instagram; Ravi Dubey Reacts To Show's Success

Colors' show Udaariyaan has garnered good TRP ratings and has secured number four spot on the BARC chart. The team is ecstatic about the same. Recently, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya, who play the roles of Fateh and Jasmine on the show, had reacted to the show making it to the top 5 slot.

The show has achieved yet another milestone as #FaTejo has completed 1 million posts on Instagram. Ankit said it is huge and thanked fans for their love and support.



Ankit was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I'm ecstatic as it was only yesterday that our show stepped into TOP 5 and today, we've achieved yet another milestone. #FaTejo has completed 1 million posts and mentions on Instagram. It is huge. I really love our fandoms. They're very close to the characters that we are portraying. I only have gratitude at the moment for all the fans for showering so much love. 1 million posts on social media only makes me believe that the viewers are very connected with us and the show. Love, love and more love to them."

Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey, the producer of the show, has reacted to the show's success. The actor shared a picture with his partner Sargun Mehta (their production banner-Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd & Devirosh Films) and revealed that Udaariyaan is not just a feather in their cap but is also a medal!

He also wished his actress, wife and partner Sargun was with him to celebrate the victory. He said that he is humbled to see the victories coming their way through udaariyaan, which is helping them to generate faith in the industry.

The actor wrote, "@sargunmehta If only I could have met you today and celebrated this victory of ours in person ...but I can still declare it on behalf of both of us with pride,joy and gratitude ...Udaariyaan is unlike any other project for us primarily because it required us invest in it with all that we had not just creatively but also monetarily , we had a lot of good friends and goodwill in the industry courtesy our journey of the last decade and a half, many highly successful producer friends who were graciously willing to help and co produce with us however we decided to go 'all chips in' and do this independently...the risk was unprecedented but our faith in the unmanifested is also unprecedented...it started small but dont we all ....it's heartening and humbling to see the victories coming our way through udaariyaan..and the faith it is generating for us in the industry at large ...Udaariyaan is not just a feather in our cap it's a medal on our chest ....as they say our ancestors out number our challenges ..our ancestors always have our back shukr shukr shukr."