Udaariyaan: Is Karan V Grover's Character Ending In The Show? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

Udaariyaan is one of the most-loved shows on television, which is evident from its ratings. The show that stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Karan Grover in the lead roles, has been one of the top five shows on TRP chart since past few weeks. It has to be recalled that Karan V Grover had enterd the show in October during Diwali. Although he entered the show mid-way, his performance was appreciated by fans. Also his jodi with Tejo was loved by fans, who had nicknamed the couple as TejAng. They also liked Fateh and Angad's brotherhood and nicknamed them as FaAng or AngFa.

While many fans want Tejo to return to Fateh, some of them had started shipping Tejo and Angad together. Recently, in the show, Angad revealed his past, and now, it is being said that Karan's role might end in the show!

Although the makers haven't confirmed the same, when Karan V Grover was asked about the same, he said that the makers would be the better people to answer it! He was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I go where the story takes me. For detailed information, please speak to the makers of the show, They would be in a better position to confirm."

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Angad confessed the truth behind Riya's parent's demise to Tejo. He blamed himself for killing his brother and sister-in-law. His performance was loved by fans, who praised him on Twitter! Take a look at a few comments!

Sadaf: #KaranVGrover was phenomenal in todays episode ...The way he portrayed the fear and helplessness in todays scene was outstanding🔥👏 His expressions were too perfect ...He nailed it🔥 #AngadMaan #Udaariyaan.

Udaariyaan: Ankit Gupta Aka Fateh Says He's Enjoying The Current Track; Talks About Their Success Party

Opsora: Sad 2 know #KaranVGrover is leaving #Udariyaan n TejAng has no future. At the end ITV rarely change Original ship so in right time i left ,cos jeyada attachment se dukh hota wish u all the best KVG,hope u will b back soon with new show. congo #FateJo fan too 2 get their ship intact.

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Fierce_Damsel: Exactly #KaranVGrover Stole the whole limelight of #Udaariyaan. Even he had lesser dialogues and screen space the outshone everyone 🔥 #TejAng #AngadMaan.