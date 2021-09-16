Udaariyaan: Is Zain Imam Entering The Show? Here's What He Has To Say!

Colors' show Udaariyaan has impressed the viewers and has been getting great TRPs. The show has entered the top 5 slot on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Recently, there were rumours that Naamkaran actor Zain Imam will be entering the show.

As per the latest track, Fateh and Jasmine's secret affair is out and Tejo decides to part ways with Fateh. But Virk family is against the same and are trying hard to make them change their minds. However, Tejo signs divorce papers without creating any fuss, because of this Fateh isn't able to concentrate on anything.

Fateh goes out for a dinner with Jasmine and close friends but didn't enjoy it, as he was thinking about family and Tejo signing divorce. Meanwhile, Tejo tries to make the family members smile.Although fans loved Tejo and Fateh's chemistry, they have started hating him after the recent episode and are demanding a new lead. This apparently led to the speculations of new lead and Zain Imam came into the picture.

Another spoiler suggested that the audience will witness Jasmin and Fateh's wedding, post which, the show will take a leap. After a short leap, Jasmin and Fateh will be shown married while Tejo will be leading an independent life. Apparently, it was speculated that new man- Zain will enter Tejo's life!

However, Zain refuted the rumours and denied even being approached for the show. He was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I'm not doing Udaariyaan. Don't know where the rumours are coming from."