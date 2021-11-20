Udaariyaan: Karan V Grover On Love Triangles; Says ‘This Is The 'Saar' Of Life’

Karan V Grover's entry in Udaariyaan has brought a solid twist to the plot of the show. The handsome star is playing the role of Angad Maan and he is paired opposite Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo. Well, the love triangle between the lead pairs has generated more excitement amongst the fans.

Recently, India Forums got in touch with Karan V Grover and asked about his opinion over tried and tested love triangle formula for television. While speaking about the same, the Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki actor said, "I would agree to what you are saying but only if you give me a better option. It is like me telling you that you answer similar questions when a new character enters a show. Everyone's work has a format, and understanding that properly and entertaining you is my job."

While speaking more about the formula, Karan added, "This is a love story, and a love story in general, when there's any health concern, it induces a sense of tension. Secondly, it only so happens that either a partner falls out of love or a different person comes in and that relationship gets spoiled. This is the 'saar' of life, not just on TV, same is the case in Hollywood or Bollywood, etc. So, if we are making a love story, we will use the elements of the love story, and if they are cliché, or overdone, or used, we will use it until we are not given a better option for it, and until then, I will not admit that it is not working or it has gotten boring. There needs to be a better option."

Talking about Udaariyaan, the Colors show is being produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Menta. The show also stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ram Aujla, Gurvinder Gauri, Chetna Singh, Raman Dhagga, Kamal Dadiala and others in key roles.