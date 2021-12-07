Udaariyaan: Priyanka Choudhary Aka Tejo On Her Chemistry With Ankit & Karan; Says Viewers Are Loving TejAng

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on television. It has been one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. Viewers are loving the lead actors especially, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Karan V Grover, who recently joined the show. They have even nicknamed the couple as FaTejo (amalgamation of Ankit and Priyanka's screen names) and TejAng (amalgamation of Priyanka and Karan's screen names). Recently, Priyanka spoke about her bond and chemistry with the lead actors Karan and Ankit.

About her chemistry and bond with Ankit, she said that they took a few months to become friends and their friendship has grown ever since then.

Priyanka was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "If I talk about my chemistry with Ankit, we became friends after a really long time, after 2-3 months we were as co-stars and when we became friends even on-screen, that's where our friendship began and we were same both on screen and off screen. So with time, it's only grown."

Regarding her chemistry and bond with Karan, she said that they had fun right from the beginning. She also added that viewers are loving her jodi with Karan, which is evident from the hashtag they made for them.

Sargun Mehta is Happy Producing Udaariyaan & Doing Punjabi Films; She Has No Plans To Return To Acting On TV

Udaariyaan: Fans Praise Ankit Gupta For His Performance; Actor Says He's Grateful For Immense Love

She concluded by saying, "With Karan, I was very comfortable in the environment and when he came, I made sure that we must welcome him and we were very nice to him, and we were happy that he is here, so we had fun right from the beginning. I am lucky to have such nice co-stars so I never have issues on the sets. Viewers have been loving TejAng (Tejo and Angad), they've made that hashtag for us, so people are really loving it, and the track. Let's see how does the story go ahead."