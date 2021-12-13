Udaariyaan Producer Sargun Mehta Gets Miffed With Questions On Starting A Family; Read Statement

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's TV show, Udaariyaan is ruling the TRP charts. Fans are loving the Colors TV show featuring Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover. Producer Sargun Mehta recently had a candid conversation with ETimes TV, in which she shared her happiness with the portal about Udaariyaan's success.

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Sargun Mehta expressed her disappointment over people constantly asking her about her plan of starting a family with her husband Ravi Dubey. The Punjabi actress said that she is tired of answering this question. Sargun revealed that she doesn't have any plans of extending her family.

Ravi Dubey's actress-wife Sargun Mehta said, "Ravi and I are already a happy family for the last eight years. Why do people keep asking me if I would like to go the family way? Aren't Ravi and I already a family of two happy people? I don't keep asking people if they have kids or whether they should have another child if they have one and only then their family will be complete. I don't advise people on how many kids they should have or even ask them about it. I don't ask people if they are single or married then why do people have to ask me such things."

Sargun Mehta also admitted that she often reacts rudely to people asking her about the same. She stated, "Many times I feel like telling people that its none of their business, but I shouldn't be rude, so I just say we don't have a plan currently to start a family."

Let us tell you, Sargun Mehta has worked in various TV shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Balika Vadhu and so on. After featuring in Balika Vadhu, she moved to Punjabi films and has been ruling the Pollywood industry.