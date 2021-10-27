    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Udaariyaan Diwali Spl! Ravi Dubey, Gippy Garewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi To Appear; Karan V Grover To Play Male Lead?

      By
      |

      Udaariyaan is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the show. The show is gearing up for some blast during Diwali. The makers have some surprise store for the audience. According to reports, there will be a Diwali special episode and the theme will be Bollywood i.e., Bollywood Diwali Party. At the party, Tejo will be seen in Alia Bhatt's (Shanaya) avatar, while Fateh will be seen in Mithu Da's look from Disco Dancer. Gurpeet becomes Siman from DDLJ.

      Apparently, Diwali special episode will be a grand one as popular celebrities will be gracing the show and will also be giving special performances. Popular actor Gippy Grewal and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi will be performing during Diwali special episode. They have even started shooting for the same.

      Udaariyaan

      Also, producer Ravi Dubey along with jodis from Colors' popular shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Thapki Pyar Ki 2 will be performing in Diwali special episode.

      Udaariyaan

      Apart from the performances from the special guests and Udaariyaan actors themselves, the makers of the show have BIG surprise for fans! It is being said that there will be new entry in the show.
      As per India Forum's report, Karan V Grover has been roped in to play new lead in the show. He will be seen paired opposite Tejo. However, there is no confirmation from the actor yet.
      Udaariyaan
      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by shikaa🍀 (@priyankit_fatejo_heart)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by shikaa🍀 (@priyankit_fatejo_heart)

      It has to be recalled that earlier, there were reports that Zain Imam will be entering the show, but he dennied the reports. Also, Isha Malviya aka Jasmin had hinted about new entry. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. Well, looks like their wait is finally over.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Generation Leap: These Unseen Pics Of Harshad, Pranali & Karishma Will Make You Excited For The ShowYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Generation Leap: These Unseen Pics Of Harshad, Pranali & Karishma Will Make You Excited For The Show

      Barrister Babu Going Off-Air: Upset Diksha Reveals Everyone Including Pravisht & Anchal Were ShockedBarrister Babu Going Off-Air: Upset Diksha Reveals Everyone Including Pravisht & Anchal Were Shocked

      Meanwhile, in the show, Jass' entry in Tejo's life has created havoc. Also, Fateh is realising his love for Tejo. Well, it has to be seen what new twists we will get to watch with Karan V Grover's entry.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 17:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X