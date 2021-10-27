Udaariyaan Diwali Spl! Ravi Dubey, Gippy Garewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi To Appear; Karan V Grover To Play Male Lead?

Udaariyaan is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the show. The show is gearing up for some blast during Diwali. The makers have some surprise store for the audience. According to reports, there will be a Diwali special episode and the theme will be Bollywood i.e., Bollywood Diwali Party. At the party, Tejo will be seen in Alia Bhatt's (Shanaya) avatar, while Fateh will be seen in Mithu Da's look from Disco Dancer. Gurpeet becomes Siman from DDLJ.

Apparently, Diwali special episode will be a grand one as popular celebrities will be gracing the show and will also be giving special performances. Popular actor Gippy Grewal and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi will be performing during Diwali special episode. They have even started shooting for the same.

Also, producer Ravi Dubey along with jodis from Colors' popular shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Thapki Pyar Ki 2 will be performing in Diwali special episode.

Apart from the performances from the special guests and Udaariyaan actors themselves, the makers of the show have BIG surprise for fans! It is being said that there will be new entry in the show.As per India Forum's report, Karan V Grover has been roped in to play new lead in the show. He will be seen paired opposite Tejo. However, there is no confirmation from the actor yet.

It has to be recalled that earlier, there were reports that Zain Imam will be entering the show, but he dennied the reports. Also, Isha Malviya aka Jasmin had hinted about new entry. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. Well, looks like their wait is finally over.

Meanwhile, in the show, Jass' entry in Tejo's life has created havoc. Also, Fateh is realising his love for Tejo. Well, it has to be seen what new twists we will get to watch with Karan V Grover's entry.