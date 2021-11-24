Udaariyaan SPOILER: Fateh Refuses To Go To Canada With Jasmin; Anju Kapoor Aka Mami To Re-Enter

Colors' show Udaariyaan has been keeping the audiences hooked to the television screens. The show has entered the top 3 slot and makers want to retain the slot or move ahead to top the TRP chart. Recently, Karan V Grover entered the show and fans have been loving his character Angad. The current track is about Tejo and Angad faking their engagement as they want Fateh and Jasmin to get married.

The viewers will witness few twists in upcoming episodes during Fateh and Jasmin's wedding!

In the upcoming episode, the decoration people deck up the Virk house for Fateh and Jasmin's wedding. Tejo reaches the venue and co-incidentally, her dupatta gets stuck with Fateh's watch. A decorator gives the other decorators instruction to shower flowers on them. Jasmin gets furious seeing Fateh and Tejo close and creates huge drama. Apparently, she even beats and slams the decorator for the same. She also lashes out at Tejo for ruining her life.



As per the latest twist major drama will unfold and Fateh gets to know about Jasmin's truth. He tears off the flights tickets and decides not to go to Canada with her.

As per India-Forum's report, Anju Kapoor, who played the role of Mamiji will re-enter the show. The viewers, who are following the show, are aware that Mamiji is blunt with Jasmine and she is the one who knows Jasmin's truth and are expecting her to expose her in front of everyone. However, she won't be doing the same. Apparently, Mamiji's entry will be short and will enter the show just to attend the wedding.

About her entry, Anju was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I will re-entering the show just for a few days. It is merely like relatives attending a wedding. Nothing more than that! While fans wanted me to expose Jassu, now everything has already been exposed. Satti and Rupi know about Jasmine's true colours and so does Tejo and others. So, there's no point in me exposing her. The only person who still is blinded by Jasmine's manipulation is Fateh. It will be interesting to see how Fateh will react when he would learn about Jasmine's true face."