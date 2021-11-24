Udaariyaan SPOILER: Fateh Refuses To Go To Canada With Jasmin; Anju Kapoor Aka Mami To Re-Enter
Colors'
show
Udaariyaan
has
been
keeping
the
audiences
hooked
to
the
television
screens.
The
show
has
entered
the
top
3
slot
and
makers
want
to
retain
the
slot
or
move
ahead
to
top
the
TRP
chart.
Recently,
Karan
V
Grover
entered
the
show
and
fans
have
been
loving
his
character
Angad.
The
current
track
is
about
Tejo
and
Angad
faking
their
engagement
as
they
want
Fateh
and
Jasmin
to
get
married.
The viewers will witness few twists in upcoming episodes during Fateh and Jasmin's wedding!
In
the
upcoming
episode,
the
decoration
people
deck
up
the
Virk
house
for
Fateh
and
Jasmin's
wedding.
Tejo
reaches
the
venue
and
co-incidentally,
her
dupatta
gets
stuck
with
Fateh's
watch.
A
decorator
gives
the
other
decorators
instruction
to
shower
flowers
on
them.
Jasmin
gets
furious
seeing
Fateh
and
Tejo
close
and
creates
huge
drama.
Apparently,
she
even
beats
and
slams
the
decorator
for
the
same.
She
also
lashes
out
at
Tejo
for
ruining
her
life.
As per the latest twist major drama will unfold and Fateh gets to know about Jasmin's truth. He tears off the flights tickets and decides not to go to Canada with her.
As per India-Forum's report, Anju Kapoor, who played the role of Mamiji will re-enter the show. The viewers, who are following the show, are aware that Mamiji is blunt with Jasmine and she is the one who knows Jasmin's truth and are expecting her to expose her in front of everyone. However, she won't be doing the same. Apparently, Mamiji's entry will be short and will enter the show just to attend the wedding.
About her entry, Anju was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I will re-entering the show just for a few days. It is merely like relatives attending a wedding. Nothing more than that! While fans wanted me to expose Jassu, now everything has already been exposed. Satti and Rupi know about Jasmine's true colours and so does Tejo and others. So, there's no point in me exposing her. The only person who still is blinded by Jasmine's manipulation is Fateh. It will be interesting to see how Fateh will react when he would learn about Jasmine's true face."