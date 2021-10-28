Udaariyaan Spoiler: Karan V Grover Aka Angad Is New Man In Tejo's Life? His Entry To Bring New Twists

Udaariyaan is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The makers of the show have been keeping the viewers hooked to the show by introducing interesting twists. Recently, we revealed about Diwali special episode that will be graced by some popular celebrities and Colors' shows' popular jodis. It was also said that Karan V Grover will be entering the show.

Now, the actor himself has confirmed about his entry. He shared a picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Maan na maan , main tera hee Maan 💥 #comingsoon #udaariyaan."

As the viewers are aware, Tejo has been betrayed by her husband Fateh and sister Jasmin. She has decided to move on with her life. To spice up the current plot, a new man, Karan V Grover aka Angad Maan will be entering Tejo's life! Apparently, Angad entry will bring new twists in the show.

According to TOI report, Angad Maan will be seen playing the role of an investor in Tejo's sports academy. He is a Harvard graduate and is a wealthy man. He believes in celebrating life and brings a lot of class to any room he enters. He is a dream man for every woman. Angad wants to create and support new businesses in India, in his hometown Punjab and that's when he will come across Tejo and her family.

About him taking up the show, the actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Ravi and Sargun are not only dear friends but also very enterprising individuals. So as an actor, if you get an opportunity to collaborate with your friends and create something together, you must not let go of that opportunity. I feel lucky to be a part of their maiden show 'Udaariyan,' and take this beautiful journey ahead."

About his role, Karan said, "When it comes to my role, Angad is a complex yet dynamic and fun character. I think his presence in Udaariyaan will create a new layer in the show's plot that will surely bring in a dichotomy for the audiences to enjoy. I'm grateful to Colors for giving me this wonderful opportunity as this is my first show with them, and it couldn't have been anything better."