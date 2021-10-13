Udaariyaan: Tejo Reunites Virk Family With Long Lost Daughter Simran; Lokesh Aka Jass Talks About His Return

Colors show Udaariyaan is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show has been keeping the viewers glued to the show with the latest twists and turns. In the current track, Jasmin, who learned about Candy's connection with the Virk family, has been trying her best to expose Tejo. However, she fails in her motive as the Virk family will accept Simran and Candy during the Navratri celebrations.

During Jagrata, Tejo will be reuniting Virk family with the long lost daughter, Simran. But Jasmin will not stop here and tries another plan to separate Tejo and Fateh. We assume here's where Jass comes into picture! She might join hands with Jass to separate Tejo and Fateh.



The latest promo also suggests so! As per the latest promo, Jasmin decides to separate Tejo and Fateh, and the only way she finds is bringing her past 'Ravan' back in her life. And that Ravan is none other than Jass.

Meanwhile, another spoiler suggests that Fateh gets Tejo arrested. The reason for the same is not known! We will have to wait for the makers to reveal the same.

On the other hand, Lokesh Batta aka Jass reacted to his return. He is ecstatic about his return.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I was always in the touch of 'Udaariyaan' cast and crew. We gelled along really well and even while I wasn't the part of the show, the actors would often give me a call telling me that I'm being missed. It was always a great feeling. I came to know from a few cast members that the makers have planned for Jass' return, however, I wasn't officially communicated about the same. I was in talks for another project but things didn't work out and then I got the call to return in Udaariyaan. I am glad to be back. One of the major reasons to be happy is that I got to shoot in my home town, Punjab. I prefer shooting here and hence everything fell at place and here I'm, back on the sets of the show."

About his upcoming track, he said, "I don't know much about it and I can't really divulge details, but yes, Jass will create trouble for Tejo and this time, things will be quite intriguing. Viewers should tune in to our show."