Umar Riaz Says Asim Didn't Recommend Him For Bigg Boss 15; Reveals He Was Offered Bigg Boss OTT As Well

Bigg Boss 13 winner Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is doing Bigg Boss 15. Umar is a practicing general surgeon turned model and said that getting into the entertainment industry has always been his dream. Umar, who was excited to enter Salman Khan's show, revealed that Asim did not recommend his name for Bigg Boss. He also revealed that post Bigg Boss, he wants to have a career in television and films.

In an interview with TOI, Umar said that he was offered Bigg Boss OTT too but he turned it down because he wanted to do Bigg Boss for TV and not for OTT. He added that as a child, he always dreamt of seeing himself in front of a camera and used to be fascinated by the Bollywood stars.

Umar added, "After Asim appeared in Bigg Boss and gained fame, I realized the potential of Bigg Boss and the fame one gets from it. Their team saw my work and the potential in me and approached me on their own to participate this year. Never did Asim or his team approach the Bigg Boss makers to take me in the show."

When asked what tips Asim shared with him, he said that his brother asked him not to copy anyone inside the house, to be real and to also take a stand for people.

When asked how different he is from Asim he said that his education and profession has definitely given him the patience and also he is slightly more calm than him, being a surgeon. He added that he will be funny, loving and caring, but if someone really pokes him then they will see his ugly side, which is really bad. He further added that both he and Asim have got this aggression from their father. He said that they both can't take a word of disrespect.

About his post Bigg Boss plans, he said, "From Bigg Boss of course I want to have a career in TV and films. This doesn't mean that I will not be practicing surgery. I will be balancing both - my interest and my profession."