Unpredictable Yet Catchy – Bigg Boss OTT Is THE Show To Watch!

Isn’t it exciting to see how the tables are turning, friends becoming foes, glooming friendships, unlimited twists, tasks and much more. All the contestants are giving their best to generate maximum eyeballs. From fighting to love triangles to mentoring each other and hurling abuses, the contestants have been at it for the last 2 weeks since the premiere of the show. Here are the five reasons why you cannot miss Bigg Boss OTT:

Friends Turning Into Foes.

Bigg Boss OTT is the most unpredictable show ever, you never know when friends will turn into enemies and enemies into friends, at last, it's all about alliances! Right? This year we all saw how Shamita Shetty was honest about not knowing her best friend Divya Agarwal before entering the house? Ouch, that was quite a statement to make. This honesty by Shamita didn’t really go down well by Divya Agarwal and she felt her professional identity was questioned by her close friend. Well, that was a breaking point for her and she cried alone. Come on, were they really best friends then?

Blooming Friendship

In the first week of the season only, we saw some bonds growing so beautifully that even netizens praised them. Yes, you are guessing it right, here we are talking about Nishant and Moose, the only bond that seems real… just yet! Nishant and Moose share one of the strongest connections in the BBOTT house, from chit-chatting to playing takes and standing up for each other they have proved themselves as a pair. What do you think, will there be some Kuch Kuch Hota hai moments after all?

How Can We Not Talk About Our Host, Karan Johar, The Ultimate OTT Star

If there is anyone who could have got the Over The Top essence to the hosting... It had to be Karan Johar. Karan has fueled this season with his quirky and sassy vibes, and we are literally living for it! From being a straight-forward host to being a drama queen, he has successfully shown his different sides on the show during the weekend episode. Karan himself is a pack of entertainment and now seeing him hosting Bigg boss OTT is a treat to all the viewers.

Meanwhile, sizzling Hina Khan and entertainment Queen Rakhi Sawant are all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house today. Watch the episode at 7 PM @voot @vootselect to know if they take class of the contestants or have fun with them.

Every Day Is A Fashion Runway!

This season has already set some fire on stage and here we can give credits to our gorgeous ladies. The fashion diva, Divya Agarwal was seen flaunting her sexy curves in a bodycon dress and was further compared with Hina Khan by the audience. On the other hand, Ridhima and Shamita shows their classy yet chic side in the house. How can we not mention Urfi’s dress that she made out of garbage bags. She surely was looking drop-dead gorgeous with her amazing figure.

Unlimited Over-The-Top Twists!!

Bigg Boss is known for its twists and turns… but this year is Over The Top! Experiencing twists right from task to nominations to audience having the power the decide the fate of the contestants is sure a roller coaster ride for contestants…And, the saga still and will continue! But we all love it! Don’t we?

