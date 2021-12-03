Urfi Javed Falls In Love With Umar Riaz? Says ‘I Like Him, Bhut Pyaara Hai Vo’

Bigg Boss OTT fame and internet sensation Urfi Javed has often seen grabbing everyone's eyeballs with her statements as well as bold fashion sense. The actress is an avid follower of the ongoing Bigg Boss 15 and never misses any chance to voice her opinion over the happening inside the madhouse. Recently, Urfi expressed her love for Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz.

The actress was recently spotted in the city by shutterbugs and asked about the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. In conversation with paps, Urfi Javed said that she likes Umar Riaz. The diva said, "Umar is very cute. I like him. Bhut pyaara hai vo. Usko bolna agar vo bahar aye toh mere se ek baar mile please. I like him, he is very cute. I wish he stays longer in the game." Looks like, Urfi has fallen in love with Umar and fans have already started speculating about their relationship.

Moreover, she also praised her friend Rakhi Sawant, who recently entered the house as a wild card contestant. Urfi Javed even lauded Shamita Shetty for playing brilliantly on the show. When asked about whom she wants to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Urfi took Nishant Bhat's name. Let us tell you, Urfi was looking stunning in a beige colour customised backless top paired with brown pants.

Talking about the actress, Urfi Javed has always been targeted by many netizens for her over-the-top fashion sense, as she is known for her customised outfits. She had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a contestant. She was the first contestant who got evicted from the show and had several fights with Zeeshan Khan inside the house. For the unversed, the OTT version of Bigg Boss was hosted by Karan Johar.