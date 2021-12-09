Urfi Javed Grabs Netizens' Attention By Wearing A Sexy Top Made From Her Stockings, Gets Badly Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices on social media. The actress is seen regularly posting pictures of herself in sexy yet over-the-top outfits on her Instagram. Her fans and followers seem to be lapping up her looks whilst hailing her for her cool attitude and outspokenness.

However, on the flip side, many netizens have called out her fashion choices and she often gets trolled for her bold sense of fashion. In the latest incident, she came under the radar of online trolls for making a top from her stockings.

Urfi had shared a video on her Instagram, where she is seen teaching how to make a top from stockings. She then goes ahead and wears her new creation whilst demonstrating the process with the followers. The actress shared the video and wrote, “Yes a top from stockings !! Watch till the end for the results!!.” Check out the post below:

As soon as the internet sensation dropped the video, a section of netizens started trolling her in the comments section. One user wrote, “Isko Koi Kapde Daan Do” while another one poked fun by writing, “Bichari itni gareeb hai isliye kapde nai pehnti hai.” One of the other trolls commented, “Tu kpry he nh pehna kr” and “Plz dropGpay no will donate for clothes.” However, it must be noted that there were several users who appreciated her thriftiness and called it a great hack.

A while back, Urfi had addressed the criticism that comes her way in an interview with Spotboye and had said, "Yes, I'm known for my bold outfits and trolls target me a lot. Not everyone can like me and not everyone supposes to have good taste. It's like Vegetarian people don't like Chicken Biryani so they criticize it. So, it's not their fault, it's just they don't know the taste of Chicken Biryani."

She had further stated that she shares a give and take sort of relationship with trolls. "I like to keep it as a 50-50% relationship. I don't want them to do all the work so I should also give them something to talk about. It's my duty to give them something to talk about," added Urfi.