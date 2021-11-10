Urfi Javed On Getting Trolled For Her Bold Outfits: It’s My Duty To Give Them Something To Talk About

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion sense. She is quite popular on social media for posting pictures of herself in bold yet over-the-top outfits. Well, her fans love her bindaas attitude and fashion choices, but on the other hand, haters never miss any chance to troll her for the same. She was highly criticised by the netizens for her latest pictures in an animal print dress.

And now, after facing a lot of backlashes from the netizens, Urfi Javed recently reacted to the comments in an interview with Spotboye. The Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi said, "Yes, I'm known for my bold outfits and trolls target me a lot. Not everyone can like me and not everyone supposes to have good taste. It's like Vegetarian people don't like Chicken Biryani so they criticize it. So, it's not their fault, it's just they don't know the taste of Chicken Biryani."

Urfi Javed further stated that she shares given and take relationships with trolls. She revealed that she can't use much energy on trolls. She said, "I like to keep it as a 50-50% relationship. I don't want them to do all the work so I should also give them something to talk about. It's my duty to give them something to talk about."

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed Says 'I Tried To Commit Suicide By Jumping In Front Of A Running Vehicle'

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Reveals The Reason Behind Running Away From Her House; Read Statement

Surprisingly, Urfi Javed also revealed that she is currently unemployed, hence, she is working on herself and clothes for the trolls. Talking about Urfi Javed, she has acted in TV shows Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She had entered the Bigg Boss OTT with Zeeshan Khan. However, she had a major fight with him and eventually, got eliminated in the first week due to a lack of votes from the viewers.