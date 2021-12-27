Urfi Javed On Having Suicidal Thoughts In The Past: My Life Was Seriously F**ked Up

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Urfi Javed recently made a shocking confession about her past life. The actress who has often been in the news for wearing over-the-top outfits revealed that she has faced failures in her life because of which, she had suicidal thoughts. In her latest Instagram post, Urfi opened up about the same.

The Bepannaah actress captioned the post as, "You know how many times I've failed? I can't even count now! A few times in my life I've felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn't deserve to live. I still don't have a lot of money, successful career and I'm still single but I have hope. The only reason I'm alive today (trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I'm still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I'm on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You're stronger than the situations around you." (sic)

Well, Urfi Javed's revelation indeed left her fans in shock. A user commented on her post by stating, "Loved your pep talk .and you're stronger than you think @urf7i ,you don't need to count your losses now . You're already a winner now . You win people's heart . Mine for sure 😂❤️ anyway , you will have billions and trillions soon , super successful ,superstar career , you're saved for someone who deserves you ❤️ trust your instincts ,yes! You're the best , inspiring everyday ,so proud of you👏👏👏👏 lots of love @urf7i ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Another user wrote, "@urf7i we all are with you🎗.... Champ you can't end so easily ... don't giveup #live_your_life." Apart from them, many fans also praised her gorgeous look in these pictures. Talking about the actress, Urfi Jave has acted in TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Jiji Maa, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aye Mere Humsafar and so on. She was also a part of the web series, Puncch Beat 2.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.