Urvashi Dholakia Says 'It’s Time People See My Other Shades'; Talks About Her Funny Videos With Her Son

From Dekh Bhai Dekh to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia was seen in variety of roles. She has also done reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. But her role as hottest vamp, especially Komolika from KZK became the most iconic role. However, the actress now says that she is done with sari-clad vamp roles and it's time for people to see her in other shades.

Urvashi was quoted by TOI as saying, "As much as I love the work that I have done, I also feel that there is a certain stereotyping that has happened. Somewhere, people stop seeing you outside the character that you play. I'm done being a sari-clad vamp, it's time people see my other shades."

When asked if she was hinting at something new, she revealed that she has been getting a lot of offers, but she wants to take up something that she hasn't already played. She added that she doesn't mind playing a negative character or a character with grey shades, but she feels that it has to be beyond the realm of what she has done before.

Urvashi feels that times have changed and she is itching to play a role again that becomes iconic. She added that the medium doesn't matter- it can be television, OTT or films, only thing that's important is that there needs to be a spark that can light up the screen.

Urvashi is active on social media and she has been sharing funny videos with her son Kshitij. Looking at the videos, we can say that comedy comes to the actress naturally!

Bigg Boss OTT: NEW PROMO! Karan Johar Reveals Show Will Be BOLDER & CRAZIER; Read More Details

Sapna Choudhary Opens Up About Her Struggle In The Industry; Reveals Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes

Regarding the video, the actress said, "In the pandemic the best we could do was bring a smile to people's faces, and Kshitij and I have been doing just that. These have been tough times for most of us and a little bit of humour can be like medicine at times."