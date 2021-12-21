Urvashi Dholakia On Her Journey In TV Industry: Bigg Boss Was One Of The Best Experiences Of Her Life

Urvashi Dholakia, who has done many popular shows and is especially known as trendsetter courtesy her role Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been working in showbiz since the age of six. As she completed 37 years in the industry, she spoke about her journey in the television industry. She said that there was a time when she was worked for 36 hours at a stretch.

Urvashi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I didn't know what Diwali and Holi offs were back then. There have been times when we have worked 36 hours at a stretch. I barely was home. I would come for 20 mins, take a shower and start work again. That was in the early 2000s, I was doing six shows at that time and all of them were on air."



She said that she has always been driven towards work and doesn't mind working for long hours. She added that in 2019, when she was shooting for Udaan, she shot for 22 hours at a stretch. Although it was a a cameo, the last day was a very long one. She added that Nach Baliye was one of the most physically taxing shows of her entire career, as she lost a lot of weight due to 15 hours of regular rehearsals. However, she laughed and said that she gained the weight lost during the lockdown.

Urvashi had won Bigg Boss (Season 6) in 2013 and called it as one of the best experiences of her life. She said, "For three months I was cut off from everything else and for me, it was a great journey. People knew me before as the characters I had played, they didn't know who I was as a person, Bigg Boss gave me an opportunity to showcase my real side."