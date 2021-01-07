US-Based Pakistani Lady Claims She Was Married To Kasautii Actor Cezanne Khan; Says He Cheated On Her

Cezanne Khan Is Married To US-Based Pakistani Lady Aisha!

A lady of Pakistani descent and a US citizen Aisha Pirani claimed that Cezanne was married to her in the US between 2015 and 2017. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't care if he gets married 50 times over now, but why is he hiding the fact that he was married earlier? He cheated on me and used me to obtain green card in the US and lived off my money. The moment he got the Green Card, he filed for divorce."

Cezanne Was The Reason For Her Divorce!

Aisha alleged that Cezanne was the reason for her divorce from her first husband. She said that she had some issues in her first marriage and that's when Cezanne started showing affection towards her.

The Lady Claims…

She also claimed that after her divorce from her first husband, Cezanne moved in with her in her US home and shuttled back and forth between US and Mumbai, and they tied the knot on April 3, 2015. She added that the actor hid their marriage from his mother saying that she wouldn't approve of it, being an orthodox woman, who would want a younger daughter-in-law. Since she loved him, she let the matter go, until the second year of their marriage when she got to know that he began chatting with his former girlfriend. She added that when she objected, he started fighting with her.

As per TOI report, in a letter she claimed to have written to the US Immigration authorities and Mumbai police in January and March 2020, she alleged that Cezanne has two passports, both of which have different date of birth. After her complaint, she said that Cezanne started sending her abusive messages, which she has saved.

Cezanne Denies All Allegations; Calls Her An Obsessive Fan

However, Cezanne denies all her allegations. He told the leading daily, "I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It's irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me."

The Actor Added…

"She is the sister of my cousin's wife who lives in Karachi, that's how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff. She has been posting messages on social handles for two to three years and my fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven't said anything to her because I know she is obsessive. Screenshots are easy to fabricate. She is trying to gain publicity through me and if she has a problem, she should go to court."