Uttaran Fame Sreejita De Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Michael In Front Of Eiffel Tower; See Pics

Uttaran fame Sreejita De got engaged to her boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape on December 21 in Paris. The actress shared the news by posting some pictures on her social media handle. Sreejita shared some love-filled pictures with her German boyfriend proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the pictures, the couple looked super happy and she wrote in the caption, "Just like a dream… My “Cinderella-story” came true! #paris TAKEN… forever and after! ❤️ für immer dein @michael_b.p 🥂❤️ #foreverlove #youandme #iloveyou #couplegoals #engaged #eiffeltower” Michael took to the comment section of the post and and wrote, "I love you @sreejita_de ❤️❤️ #forevermine" Check out the pics below:



As soon as the couple shared the happy news, fans and close friends took to the comment section to congratulate them. Actress Aashka Goradia wrote, "Congratulations babyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you two love love @michael_b.p ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you both!" Ridhiema Tiwari, on the other hand, commented, "Congratulations 🥳 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @sreejita_de @michael_b.p You both are 🔥 Bless u both 🙌".

Meanwhile, Michael also took to his Instagram account to Share some pictures from his grand proposal and wrote, "21.12.21 - She said 'YES’!!💍 @sreejita_de ❤️😍 #love #youandme #forever #engaged #paris #cityoflove #eiffeltower" Take a look!

Before getting engaged, Sreejita and Michael were seeing each other for 2 years. They had postponed their wedding last year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In an earlier interview with Etimes TV, Sreejita had opened up about her relationship and said, "Michael is very supportive, motivating and my true friend. There are days when because of work pressure or something else you feel down and don’t feel motivated, that time he motivates me so much that I forget my worries".

On the professional front, Sreejita, who made her acting debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been a part of several shows such as Nazar, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ladies Special, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Piya Rangrezz and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai to name a few.