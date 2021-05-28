Uttaran Fame Sreejita De Postpones Her Wedding With Boyfriend Michael BP To Next Year Due To The Pandemic

Uttaran fame Sreejita De was looking forward to tying the knot this year with her Germany-based boyfriend Michael BP. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, the couple has now pushed her wedding to next year. For the unversed, the duo has been seeing each other for more than two years now.

Talking about their impending nuptials, Sreejita told TOI, "Honestly, we have been planning to get married since last year (2020) but because of the pandemic we were unable to do it. Marriage is a thing which you get to cherish only once in your lifetime and we didn’t want to get married in the pandemic as we won’t be able to invite our friends, his family and it won’t be special anymore. I feel at least special people should be around us. But looking at the situation things don’t seem to be getting better.”

The actress then went on to share that she and Michael now plan to get married by early next year. "We have to now take a decision at the soonest and what I can think of right now is that the marriage will happen only next year. Early next year or maybe summer next year, I am just keeping my fingers crossed. I hope the situation gets better and everybody can be around us," she added.

It must be noted that Sreejita De and her German beau, Michael had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The actress confessed in her interview that fighting the virus together has made their bond stronger and has helped them re-examine their priorities. Talking about their relationship, she also shared that she met Michael in January 2019 and got engaged on Christmas Eve that year. The couple’s engagement was a close-knit affair that was attended by just their families. Sreejita then moved in with her fiancé a few months later and plans to relocate to Germany in a few years.