Valentine’s Day EXCLUSIVE! Manish Verma Says ‘Can't Promise To Bring Chand-Sitaare’, But Will Keep Her Happy

So, How did you meet your partner? Who proposed first?

She was my junior in school and that's how we interacted. And the best thing is we have a lot of similarities like we both are a big-time foodie and traveller. We both were sure about our likings for each other, but officially I proposed her at a friend's birthday party.

You don’t put PDA pictures with your partner on Instagram. Is there any specific reason?

I am not that kind of person who wants to put everything on social media. Few things are not meant to be put on social media but that can't change our bonding. We both prefer to not publicise our life as it's our personal space. And moreover, she is not from our entertainment industry, so she prefers to stay away from show-sha.

How far will you go for your loved ones?

Well, I can't promise to bring chaand-sitaare for her (LOL), but yes, I do take every possible effort to keep her happy and safe. She stays in Delhi and I stay in Mumbai, so I try that distance never comes between us and become a reason to fight. No matter where I am shooting, I always make sure to video call her at least three times a day and visit Delhi whenever possible to surprise her.

What do you think about marriage? Any marriage plans?

Hahaha, not in near future. We both are not in that stage to get married. We are still exploring our love and relationship.