Valentine’s Day 2021: &TV’s Artists Talk About Their Valentine’s Day Celebrations

&TV’s artists Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Swati (Tanvi Dogra) and Laila (Ridhiema Tiwari) from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Pappu (Manmohan Tiwari) from Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari and Aarya Dharmchand Kumar (Joseph) from Yeshu talk about their Valentine’s day celebrations.

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi says, “Valentine’s day turns into Valentine’s week for me as I plan out seven days of fun ways for my husband and me to celebrate the occasion. We watch romantic comedies along with delicious take-out and dress up to impress. He is my forever Valentine; I am so lucky to have him by my side. I am so happy to have him with me to celebrate and cherish our love and togetherness.”

Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh says, “The idea of romance on Valentine’s came to me much later once I got married. I make it a point to pamper my loving wife with gifts and chocolates. No matter how big or small the present is, it will bring a smile on the face of your beloved and make her feel special. So, don’t hesitate to express the love you have for your loved ones and have a happy Valentine’s day!”

Tanvi Dogra aka Swati shares, “For me Valentine’s day is all about colouring the town in red! This year my Valentine is my father, my brother and my little munchkin of a pet Oscar. My on-screen co-actors and real-life besties, Dharti (Dr Nidhi), Ruchi (Lovely), Priya (Rinki) and I will have a girl’s night out to commemorate our friendship for each other.”

Manmohan Tiwari aka Pappu shares, “Pyaar aur Mohabbat ka din hai, apno ka din hai! Although just like how the sun and moon come up every day, one can’t limit the love we share for our people. The ideal Valentine’s day for me is with my two lovely children and my beautiful wife; we will cut a cake in the name of love and devour on some tasty dishes.”

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari shares, “Valentine’s day is and always will be a special day for me as I get to truly cherish this day with my family whom I love so much. They are my strength and my weakness; I dedicate this day to them.”

Kamna Pathak aka Dabangg Rajesh shares, “This Valentine’s is all about self-love for me. It is a mindset, a commitment extending to ourselves the same kind of respect, compassion, and kindness that we gladly extend towards others. I will pamper myself to the fullest; it is going to be my day!”

Ridhiema Tiwari, aka Laila, says, “Dedicating just one day out of 365 is not my style. I am extremely expressive and vocal, and I always let my near and dear ones know how much I appreciate their being in my life. Although this day is a concept from a foreign culture, I whole-heartedly accept diversity. Initially, it was all the craze back in school times, but now I observe it as a day to celebrate life. Talking about my first love – a camera, since my passion is acting and working on the day of Valentine’s will be the ideal way to celebrate it. Although if the day ends with a romantic dinner with my partner, it will be the cherry on my cake!”

Aarya Dharamchand Kumar aka Joseph shares, “Valentine’s Day is dedicated to St. Valentine, who was a patron saint, I will ensure to teach my son about him and his legend. Spending it with family in good health and happiness is the way to go for me.”

