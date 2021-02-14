Valentine's Day 2021: TV Couples Take To Social Media To Express Their Love For Their Partners

Valentine's Day is here and television couples have taken to social media to express their love for their partners. The special day is considered to be one of the best times to express love and to celebrate in a special way. Let's take a look at some of our beloved celebs’ romantic gestures and posts on this day dedicated to love.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi shared a cute video with husband Vivek Dahiya, in which the latter says I love you and lifts her in his arms.

Divyanka wrote, “Proposals be like... (PS: psst psst You won't believe how shy my Mr is romancing me on camera 😂🤦‍♀️) Happy Valentines Day to you all who make my instagram so special!😍♥️ Happy Love Day Viv @vivekdahiya”

Mahhi Vij dedicated a post to Tara and called her daughter her valentine. The actress shared an adorable picture of Tara and wrote, “Mera Valentine for life. I wil be spending this valentine with my daughter 🌺 प्यार कि परिभाषा Tara wearing 👗 @lovemessymunchkins कैसा लगा मेरा प्यार 💓#angel #tara #munchkin”

Abigail Pande shared a beautiful video of dancing on the song 'Laal Ishq’ with her beau Sanam Johar. She captioned it and wrote, “Starting valentine’s on a super filmy note. Love from us, to you.. @sanamjohar you are the bestt 🍓🍓❤️❤️ #valentine #laalishq #reelkarofeelkaro Thanks for shooting this @mohitmathur26 ❤️❤️❤️” Take a look!

