Valentine's Day Spl: Harshad-Jennifer, Barun-Sanaya & Other Jodis We Are Yearning To Watch On-Screen Again

Harshad Chopda & Jennifer Winget

Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget played the roles of Aditya and Zoya in Bepannaah. Their jodi became an instant hit. Their chemistry was loved by fans, who have nicknamed them Adiya. The actors had spoken about how their chemistry is organic and have expressed gratitude for the love they have received. Unfortunately, the show ended soon and fans are eagerly waiting for the jodi to be cast in Season 2 or any show for that matter.

Zain Imam & Aditi Rathore

Naamkarann was one of the most loved shows on television, thanks to the lead pair Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore, and the story of course. The duo shared an amazing chemistry and fans nicknamed the couple as Avneil. In fact, reports of the couple dating also started doing the rounds when the show was on-air. However, the duo maintained that they are real good friends.

Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani/Surbhi Jyoti

Barun Sobti's pairing with Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was loved so much that they were cast in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Jashn, which was an extended version of IPKKND and was aired on Hotstar. The duo shares quite a close friendship and are usually seen hanging out together with their respective spouses and common friends. Barun's pairing with Surbhi Jyoti in Tanhaiyan was also loved by fans. The web series was ranked no. 2 on Hotstar.

Drashti Dhami & Vivian Dsena

Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena were seen playing the roles of Madhubala and RK in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Fans loved Drashti's innocent and Vivian's serious looks and their nhok-jhok in the show. Drashti and Vivian, who were in love on-screen, didn't get along well off-screen. But the duo ended their cold war when they attended the wedding reception of mutual friends, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. The actress had also revealed that she is ready to work with Vivian if any good script comes her way.

Shweta Tiwari & Cezanne Khan

The iconic jodi of Kasautii Zindagii Kay- Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, who played the roles of Prerna and Anurag are still loved and remembered by audiences. However, it was said that the duo didn't get along well during the show's shoot. Now that Shweta is back on-screen and Cezanne too is apparently looking for good scripts, we hope they let bygones be bygones for their fans, who are yearning to watch them together on-screen again.