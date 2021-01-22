Varun Badola, Jay Bhanushali, Manav Gohil, Sharad Kelkar - TV Actors Come Together For Actors Cricket Bash 2

Cricket is the heartbeat of our nation and when you add the tadka of entertainment to it, it’s a sure shot blockbuster combination. Bringing in the same fervour, the second season of Actors Cricket Bash (ACB) is a perfect mélange of Real Cricket and Entertainment with over 80 actors setting the cricket ground on fire with their fiery shots and game.

Amidst the pandemic, this tournament brought in assured entertainment to all the fans and audiences who can watch this live online on MX player.

Bringing together so many actors is a task in itself and to add on to it, the COVID guidelines would have made this all the more difficult.

Dilip Agarwal, Founder, ACB shares, "Cricket has always been a passion and will always be. ACB is Real Cricket, so you need to know your game and have the experience of playing professional cricket. Most of the actors I have known them for over a decade and it is our common passion - Cricket that has brought all of us together.”

ALSO READ: This Republic Day, HistoryTV18 Brings Viewers True Stories Of Courage And Sacrifice In The Kargil War

ALSO READ: Neeraj Pandey Announces Creation Of Special Ops Universe, Kay Kay Menon To Return As Himmat Singh