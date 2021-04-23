Varun Badola On Wrong Turn: Great Performances And A Riveting Story Will Keep You Hooked To This Thriller

Zee Theatre presents Ranjeet Kapoor’s Wrong Turn, a layered, psychological thriller that blurs the line between moral and legal justice on Airtel Spotlight throughout this month.

The engrossing teleplay begins when the protagonist Arun walks into an old house one rainy night to find three retired lawyers amusing themselves with an unusual game that he agrees to join. The lawyers recreate a trial scene with one of them agreeing to prosecute Arun while the other defends him, and the third lawyer presides over the proceedings as a judge. They promise him a fair trial but if proven guilty, a severe fate awaits him.

Varun Badola who plays Arun, says, “The play has great performances and a riveting story that will keep you hooked. As far as my role goes, it came with its own complexities and challenges. I play a regular, ordinary man who in the course of the night, makes the audience witness the progression of his character. Playing him was tough but also a lot of fun.”

Preparing for the play was also an enriching experience, says Varun and adds, “Rehearsals were a joy because I got to work with such brilliant actors who I also knew personally. It was wonderful to discuss the different processes every actor goes through while working on a shared material.”

Commenting on the rising popularity of teleplays during the pandemic, Varun says, “Well, 2020 has changed quite a few things. I am realising that a teleplay increases your creative reach while a stage performance can only cater to a certain number of people. There are so many good stories and plays waiting to get a wider audience and this is such a good way to provide them with a bigger platform. Plus, the digital platform has diversified content and there is something available for everyone.”

The play also stars Govind Namdev, Lalit Tiwari, Suneel Sinha, Liliput Faruqui, Suzzane Mukherjee, Anangsha Biswas, Shalini Sharma, and Niraj Sah.