Varun Sood Calls Pratik Sehajpal Fans ‘Toxic’ As They Troll Divya Agarwal For Winning Bigg Boss OTT

Looks like, Pratik Sehajpal is missing Divya Agarwal a lot as he was seen speaking about her in the Bigg Boss 15 as well. For the unversed, in one of the viral videos of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal can be seen telling Umar Riaz that, he would have won Bigg Boss OTT if he hadn't walked out of the show with the briefcase. For the unversed, Divya Agarwal had lifted the trophy of the Karan Johar show. Since then, she has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Let us tell you, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal never got along well in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Hence, people have seen a lot of fights between their fans on Twitter. Recently, Pratik fans were seen trolling Divya for her Bigg Boss OTT victory. Well, her boyfriend Varun Sood noticed some of the tweets and lost his cool.

Roadies Revolution's gang leader Varun Sood took to Twitter and slammed Pratik Sehajpal fans for targeting his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. He even called them 'toxic'. Varun tweeted, "I'm addressing this to all the trollers who talk about "He could have won OTT" but he didn't na. How similarly i came 3rd in ace but COULD have come 2nd if it was only public votes. Accept karo aur aage badho. Bigg boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai. Samjho."

I’m addressing this to all the trollers who talk about “He could have won OTT” but he didn’t na. How similarly i came 3rd in ace but COULD have come 2nd if it was only public votes. Accept karo aur aage badho. Bigg boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai. Samjho — Varun Sood (@VSood12) November 10, 2021

Interestingly, Divya Agarwal too replied to Varun's tweet and wrote, "Baby ye log Pagal hai can't move on seriously!" (sic)

Baby ye log Pagal hai can’t move on seriously! — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) November 10, 2021

On the other hand, Varun Sood also addressed some tweets, in which Pratik Sehajpal fans accused him of gaining popularity in their favourite's name. The actor wrote, "Bro im toh living it. Im spending time with family. Working on projects, Playing professional basketball again bohot kuch kar raha hu. But you guys are just hopping onto everything i write. Bro understand. He never effected my life and never will. I wish him all the best for life. You guys are just pure toxic."

For the unversed, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal were the contestants of Ace Of Space Season 1. There too, Divya won the trophy by defeating Pratik in the finale.