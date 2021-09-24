Varun Sood Had This Reaction When Called Arrogant About Girlfriend Divya Agarwal's Bigg Boss 15 Entry

Varun Sood recently reacted after a Twitter user labelled him as 'arrogant' regarding his girlfriend Divya Agarwal's entry on Bigg Boss 15. Divya had recently emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. However, fans were left questioning whether she will also enter Bigg Boss 15 along with her co-contestants Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. A user also went on to ask Varun about the same to which he asked why Divya will compete with those people whom she has already defeated on Bigg Boss OTT. To this, a netizen called the model to be arrogant. But Varun was quick to react to the same.

Varun Sood replied to the user stating, "Yeh Toh Satye Hai." Apart from this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant also confirmed that he will also not be entering Bigg Boss 15. After a user asked him if they will be seeing him instead on the show, Varun said "I also said No." Take a look at his tweet.

arrogance is not good bro!!!!!! https://t.co/kHxPgK1FXd — Owais aka RUMI (@iamrealrumi) September 23, 2021

Earlier Divya Agarwal had also addressed the speculations surrounding her entry on Bigg Boss 15. The actress had revealed that she is waiting for the makers of the show to call her. Speaking to Spotboye, Divya said, "There is no clarity. I am actually waiting for the call. While entering the Bigg Boss OTT house it was mentioned that few final contestants from OTT will go there. Although it wasn't really mentioned that if the person will go ahead by picking up the briefcase or the trophy. I will be happy if I go and I will also be happy if I don't go. It's a win-win situation for me."

BB OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Is Waiting For Bigg Boss 15 Call; Says She Would Be Missing Meeting Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15 Host Salman Khan Says His Relationship With Bigg Boss Is The Only One That Lasted So Long

The Cartel actress went on to say that she has already experienced the essence of Bigg Boss but would only miss meeting the host Salman Khan if she will not be called in Bigg Boss 15. Divya Agarwal added, "I have already won Bigg Boss. Even though it was on the OTT platform the concept and the execution were the same. The only thing I would be missing will be meeting Salman Khan. But having an experience of doing Bigg Boss has already been achieved."