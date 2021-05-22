Varun Sood Is All Praise For GF Divya Agarwal; The KKK 11 Fame Says ‘She Beautifully Took Care Of Her Family’

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been dating each other for two years now, and the bond between them has become stronger. The duo has always been setting an example by taking a stand for each other on social media. A few months ago, when Divya Agarwal's father had passed away, the Splitsvilla 11 finalist was trolled for resuming work amid the grief. But unlike several celebs, the actress gave a befitting reply to the haters and made Varun Sood and her fans proud.

Talking about the current scenario, Varun Sood is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's celebrity-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. He is indeed missing Divya a lot and didn't miss a chance to shower praises on her. During an interaction with ETimes TV, Varun praised Divya Agarwal for beautifully handling everything post her father's demise. The actor revealed that he was not in town, but managed to stay in touch with her on the phone.

While recalling the incident post Divya's father's demise, Varun Sood said, "She was feeling very low at that time but I am glad she very soon realised that they are useless people and have no other work. And her main aim at that time was to support her family and move on in life. I am very happy that she beautifully took care of her family and handled everything and till today the way she is handling everything is amazing."

Varun Sood further stated that ignoring such hate comments is the best thing to do on social media. He said that people should focus on their work and the love that they get from people. The Splitsvilla 9 finalist added that replying to such haters is a waste of time and energy.

Talking about Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal, the duo met each other on the show Ace Of Space. For the unversed, Varun and Divya were earlier dating Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma respectively.