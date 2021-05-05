Varun Sood Says Divya Agarwal Completes Him; Reveals When They Are Planning To Get Married

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal fell in love on Ace of Space. The couple have been open about their relationship and have been living together for a while. They have also been sharing adorable pictures together on their social media accounts. Recently, while talking to TOI, the actors revealed how their relationship has grown in these pandemic times. Varun also revealed about their wedding plan.

Divya revealed that since they are together it has not been stressful for them. On the other hand, Varun said that the actress completes him.

Also Read:Varun Sood Is Excited To Be A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; GF Divya Agarwal Wishes Him Luck In A Witty Way

The Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress said that they talk about work and other things, play a lot of games and quiz each other about their relationship, like when did we meet or when did we go a particular thing. She added that they also like singing together, and he is a good guitarist while she is brushing up her vocal chords.

On the other hand Varun said, "We both understand each other well and also give each other space. Divya completes me. During the lockdown if I have been sad about some things not working out, she has always managed to pull me out of it and motivate me. I am lucky to have her."

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sanaya Irani Out, Sourabh Raaj Jain To Join The Team: Report

When asked about their wedding, Varun said, "Divya and I are very young. We have recently started working and marriage is a huge step. It's not as easy as walking in a park. A lot of things have to be planned before the big step. Actually we are mentally ready for marriage but there are other factors that we aren't prepared for yet and I hope in the next few years we get ready for that too."