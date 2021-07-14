Veteran Actress Savita Bajaj Shares She Is In Dire Need Of Financial Help Due To Her Failing Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the entertainment industry. It has resulted in unemployment and financial difficulties for many actors and crew members including daily wage workers such as lights, makeup, production, and unit boys. Recently, many actors including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Shagufta Ali have opened up about the financial crunches they had been facing.



Now, veteran actress Savita Bajaj who appeared in several films including Beta Ho Toh Aisa and Nazrana has also opened up about the same. The 79-year-old actress has revealed that she is in dire need of financial help as she is running out of money due to her medical treatment. She shared that she is now surviving on financial assistance of Rs 2500 and Rs 500 from The Writers’ Association and CINTAA, but that’s not enough to cover her medical expenses.

Savita told ETimes, “My savings have dried up. I have spent all the money on my failing health. I have developed serious breathing issues and don’t know how I will manage now. The writers’ association had helped me with rupees one lakh in 2016 after I was hospitalised following an accident. CINTAA, too, had helped me with 50,000. But today, I am not in a condition to work owing to my poor health. I have every intention to pay back money once I resume work, but right now, I’m not in a condition to work due to my poor health. I didn’t want to ask for money, but it’s going to be difficult for me to manage now.”

She further added, “Sadly, I have nobody who can take care of me today. Around 25 years ago, I had decided to move back to my hometown, Delhi, but no one in my family wanted to keep me. I have earned a lot, helped those in need, but today I need help.”

The veteran actress, who has featured in more than 50 movies, also battled COVID-19 three months ago and remained hospitalized for 22 days. She later was once again hospitalized as she complained of breathlessness. Savita Bajaj has also been a part of TV shows such as Nukkad, Maayka and Kavach and is an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD).