Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Ravi Bhatia, Geetika Mehandru & Other TV Celebs Share Excitement (EXCLUSIVE)

Ravi Bhatia

Katrina and Vicky do make a beautiful couple and I'm really happy for them. I just wish happiness and togetherness for them. I'm reading the headlines appearing on social media about their marriage and no doubt it is making me excited to see them married.

Geetika Mehandru

Katrina Kaif is pretty from heart as well as look. Vicky Kaushal is always my personal favourite. I have never ever heard anything bad about Katrina in this industry. She's a kind and sweet lady. She needs a partner like Vicky, a Punjabi Munda, who will respect and love her. I'm really excited to see both of them together. Especially Katrina in her bridal dress. Super-duper excited for this big fat Indian wedding.

Kajal Pisal

I have loved watching Katrina and Vicky; both are very talented actors. And now, when they get hitched, I'm sure they going to make the best couple. I'm just waiting to see them in their royal wedding outfit. I'm sure they going to be the latest inspiration for the youth for their wedding collection.

Raghav Tiwari

I'm from Jaipur, and I understand how royal is the city. The weddings here are big as they used to be in our history of king and queen. Katrina has been one of my favourite actresses and it's her wedding, so I'm really excited to see their wedding pictures. I wish them sunshine!

Guneet Sharma

I feel Vicky and Katrina are made for each other. They are a perfect couple as both of them are very hardworking. Both of them have learnt a lot since their childhood. If we talk about Vicky Kaushal, his father was an action director and Vicky used to accompany him since his childhood. He always had a dream goal of becoming an actor. Both of them are extremely talented. They go well with each other. I found them very cute as a couple. I am extremely excited for their wedding because Vicky basically belongs to Punjab as well. Punjabi boy is getting home our super talented actress Katrina. I would like to wish them lots of good wishes.

Sandeep Kumaar

Hearing the news of the Vicky-Katrina marriage makes me feel so good that finally the love birds will have their new chapter in life and I'm a huge fan of Katrina Kaif, I would love to see her as a bride. For the past few days continuously have been following the updates on social media about their marriage. I'm really excited to finally see how the whole marriage ceremony will take place, how will the celebration go on and for how many days it will be held. And who will be the celebrity guests in the marriage? It feels like a big festival is going to be held.

Piya Valecha

I wish I was also invited for Vicky and Katrina's marriage jokes apart, I am waiting to see the pictures and videos eagerly. I have heard so much about the preparations. I like the fact that's they have kept the marriage very private yet very public. I wish them all the love. They look so perfect together every time, I see them together on screen in any award function or interview or anything. It's all about finding your Mr Right and the perfect match.