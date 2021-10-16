Vidhi Pandya's Elder Brother Reveals Why He Didn't Want Her To Participate In Bigg Boss 15

Udaan actress Vidhi Pandya surprised fans by participating in Bigg Boss 15. The actress' brother Urmil Pandya revealed to TOI that initially, he didn't want her to participate in the show as he is protective towards her and feared that people might misjudge her.

Urmil Pandya was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was hesitant because I am protective towards her and didn't want her to expose her personal side to a judgmental and hypocritical world at a young age where people don't understand that we can make mistakes, but that doesn't mean that the person is bad. But she is a determined girl and she was able to convince me that you should never let go of an opportunity which has a chance to help in your career. Plus, Bigg Boss was something that she wanted to experience."

He shared his apprehensions and stressed that he was afraid that people misunderstand her because of her tone or words used when she is angry. Since people who are watching the show are not family, he feels that they don't know what she means and can take things negatively. However, it makes him feel good as she has been receiving a lot of love from audiences, who are seeing her adorable and brave side.

Urmil feels that although it is just second week, the viewers have seen all sides of Vidhi. He added, "It's been a roller-coaster ride. We have seen her cuteness, aggression, the fun side and also how determined she is during the tasks. It always makes me a bit nervous when I see her aggression on TV thinking that everyone's watching but then that's my problem as she is giving her best and not faking anything. Then of course we have also seen how calm she is most of the time and doesn't indulge in unnecessary talks."

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Lashes Out Afsana Khan; Says If He Had A Choice, He Would Have Eliminated Her

Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Stoop To A New Low: Contestants Get Violent & Fight Like CRAZY; Fans Ask If It's WWE

He concluded by thanking fans for all their love and support till now and requested them to continue loving her.