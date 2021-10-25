Vidhi Pandya: In Bigg Boss Only The Game Matters And Not Friendships (Exclusive)

VIdhi Pandya has enjoyed her short Bigg Boss 15 stint, "I got so much love and appreciation."

Point out that housemates who professed to be friends voted her out. “Yes, I did feel a tad hurt at having become a victim of perception of non-contribution to the house affairs. I am also smart enough to get that out here; only the game matters and not equations."

Vidhi and Donal Bisht were sent home by the housemates in a unanimous mid-week elimination.

"I sportingly took upon Bigg Boss guest Farah Khan's hardly seen charge, for being a reserved person; I only open up in front of known people. I have come to Bigg Boss as myself and will not change."

When asked about the perception by some housemates that others were influencing her, she says, "They are free to think whatever they want I did and said what I felt."

Vidhi is not averse to returning as a Bigg Boss wild card. "I will cross the bridge when we come to it."

But yes, she would not go back just to settle scores. "As a positive person, I eschew fights. I would rather have a straight convo with the person about what I feel is the beef and then walk away."

Vidhi does not regard her big face-off with Prateek as a gender issue. "He does awful stuff. Tinkering with the bathroom lock was wrong, even if a guy had been using the loo instead of me. I am glad to have stood up to him, which also won the support of others."

Vidhi does not blame the show's format for the physical fights abounding the Bigg Boss house. “We as contestants went overboard with our aggressions. Only those who have been inside will understand the pressure and manipulation which we have to endure."

"Yet, violence is a strict no-no, and I am glad that tempers are cooling down,” added this girl who first got name and fame as Imlie in Udaan.

Although the Bigg Boss 15 finale is quite far, Vidhi sees Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Jay Bhanushali finishing in the top four.

In closing, Vidhi says, "I signed up for this big-ticket Colors reality series to showcase myself and gain recognition, and I think I have successfully pulled that off."