Vijay Deverakonda Fulfills His Promise To Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya, Latter To Sing For His Film Liger

One of the most delightful moments for Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya and her fans was when South sensation Vijay Deverakonda promised the singer that he will give her an opportunity to sing for his movie Liger. The actor has indeed kept his promise now as in a recently released video by his and Liger director Puri Jagannadh's Youtube page, one can see the singer visit the actor and get this wonderful opportunity from him. The video has Shanamukhpriya along with her mother visit Vijay and his mother.

The video begins with Vijay Deverakonda promising Shanmukhapriya that despite her winning or losing the show, she will be returning to Hyderabad, meeting him and will eventually sing for his movie. The singer could be seen saying that she could not believe that her favourite actor is watching her and is supporting her adding that she was in complete shock on receiving his video. She further spoke about the Arjun Reddy actor stating that she is his huge fan and is extremely excited and fangirling to meet him.

The video then shows Vijay Deverakonda give Shanmukhapriya and her mother a warm welcome. He tells them that he and Puri Jagannadh are excited for the singer to croon the song for their film. One can then also see the singer record for the track even though one could not hear any lines from the same. Take a look at the video.

After she completes recording for the same, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen telling Shanmukhapriya that he is glad that they could work on the track so quickly. The Dear Comrade actor also says that he is very impressed with the track. He further says that he will be listening to the song's final version the next week.

By the end of the video, Vijay Deverakonda's mother also gifts Shanmukhapriya with some gifts and gives her blessings for this new endeavour. The two also pose for a lovely picture along with their mothers. Needless to say that this wonderful collaboration of the talented singer with the Geetha Govindam actor's film Liger will leave their fans overjoyed. Talking about Liger, it also stars Ananya Panday.