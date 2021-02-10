Vikas Gupta Asks Priyank Sharma And Parth Samthan To Issue Apology, To Take Legal Action Against Vikas Khoker

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta has been responding to the allegations made by Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker. For the unversed, when Vikas was in the BB house, Khoker had accused Vikas of asking for sexual favours. He had added that Gupta was shedding crocodile tears on the reality show just to gain sympathy. And now, in a new post on his Instagram account, Vikas Gupta says he is filing a defamation case against Vikas Khoker very soon and will see him in court.

The TV producer then warned Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthan and asked them to issue a public apology by tomorrow, or else he will follow the suit and present proof that they are lying. Gupta has shared screenshots of Khoker’s messages from WhatsApp and Facebook in his video to prove that his allegations are false. He says he is forced to take this step as all the negative stories about him are affecting his work and personal life.

Captioning the video, Vikas wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this.”

He went on to add, “I am putting a stop to all this and filing a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s affecting my work, personal life and more. #VikasGupta.” Take a look!

For the uninitiated, earlier Parth Samthaan had accused Gupta of molestation which the latter denied. They also filed police complaints against each other but had later buried the hatchet reportedly. It must also be noted that Vikas Gupta had posted another video a while back where he reacted to Khoker’s accusations and said he’s doing this for fame.

