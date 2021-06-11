Vikas Gupta Reveals He Dated 2 Women; Pratyusha Banerjee Got To Know He's Bisexual After They Broke-Up

Television producer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta has always been straightforward person and often get into controversy. During his stay in the Bigg Boss, he was known as mastermind for his clever game. The producer surprised everyone by revealing that he is bisexual. Now, Vikas had made a few more shocking revealtions.

Vikas revealed to ETimes TV that he had been with two women, who knew the truth. He revealed one of them is Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee, however, he didn't reveal the other name.



When asked if Pratyusha knew that he is bisexual, he said, "Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas!"

Puncch Beat's Priyank Sharma & Siddharth Sharma Have Stopped Talking?

Pratyusha died in 2016 of an apparent suicide. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetment to suicide. When asked if he had met the actor, before Pratyusha passed away, he said, "The visual I remember of Rahul Raj Singh is he was eating chips outside the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I entered to see that Makrand Malhotra was around and he was calling up people. Pratyusha had dated Makrand (before Rahul Raj Singh) and that was the sweetest relationship of her life."

Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan To Mohsin Khan & Neil Bhatt, Here Are 20 Most Desirable Men On TV

He thinks that he had met Rahul when he went for Pratyusha's birthday, as she had invited him. He added that he didn't stay there for too long as he was not friendly with that group.