Vikas Gupta Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Is Under Home Quarantine; Celebs Wish Speedy Recovery

Producer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta had tested positive for COVID-19. He took to social media to inform the same and revealed in his post that he has quarantined himself at home.

Vikas also revealed in his caption that he had been careful but feels there might have been a lapse, and asked everyone to be safe.

His note read as, "Being positive is not always good & in this case absolutely not I have Tested Positive for COVID. I would request anyone who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. I have isolated myself and Quarantined at home hoping to recover soon."

Vikas captioned the note as, "I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for covid. If anyone of you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but in case you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe."

His friends from the industry wished his speedy recovery by commenting on his post. Gauahar Khan wrote, " Get well soonest 🤗🤗🤗." Manish Naggdev commented, "Get well soon Vikas 🤗 Awaiting negative news," "Vindhya Tiwary wrote, "Plz take care vikas n anything u need ...just a call away !!❤️," Lovey Sasan wrote, "Get well soonest.. Hugs🤗xoxo," Deepika Singh, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shefali Bagga commented, "Get well soon."