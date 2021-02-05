Vikas Khoker On Vikas Gupta’s Warning Of Taking Legal Action Against Him: I Am Also Ready To Reply To Him

Vikas Khoker On Taking Legal Action Against Vikas Gupta

In an interview with Spotboye, Vikas Khoker said, "Let him take a legal action. I am also ready to reply to him in the similar way if he wants. I had no intention to come out and speak about what he did to me because I am not very active in the industry and currently doing my own business. I had an event recently where media people came to promote and asked me why did I quit the industry? So, I randomly replied to them that this incident happened with me and Vikas, after which I felt I can't be part of such an industry. I never said that I want to punish him or go legal but now when in his post he has mentioned that he wants to go legal, I am also ready to go legal and file a complaint."

Roadies 9 Winner To Make Shocking Revelations

Vikas Khoker also said that he would take the names of all the people, who have had asked him to compromise for getting work in the industry. The businessman further said, "And in that complaint, I will also mention that actor's name, who on behalf of Vikas, told me to send him pictures of my private parts. That actor is a very big face of Colors channel now. Agar chize legally hogi to main un sabka naam laaunga aage jinhone mujhe approach kiya tha saying ki Vikas ki ye demand hai agar tu karega to main teri meeting fix karatu hoon Vikas se."

Vikas Khoker Claims That He Met A Victim Of Vikas Gupta’s Actions

While speaking about Gupta's latest post, Vikas Khoker also revealed that one person reached out to him after seeing his interview and said that he has been a victim of Mastermind's actions. Revealing more about him, the Roadies 9 fame said, "He has shared screengrabs with me of Vikas where he called him to JW Marriot once and tried to misuse him. I am waiting for the right time to release those proofs. That person had to leave the industry because of him. Unfortunately, when he said all this to me, I had no such brains that time to take a grab of his conversations and keep. Although I have that message where he asked me to come home and asked to give him a massage in 2018. I know many of them in the industry who have faced all this from him." (sic)

About Vikas Gupta’s Sexuality

In 2018, Vikas Gupta revealed that he is bisexual and was in a relationship with actors like Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan at different times. After his revelation, his family member broke ties with him, and since then, he is living alone.