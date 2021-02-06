Salman Khan Is Not A Biased Host In Bigg Boss 14, Says Vindu Dara Singh

This season of Bigg Boss 14 has been grappled in loads of controversies and has witnessed some high octane drama. Some of the fans of the show have also called out the host, Salman Khan for being biased towards some contestants in this season. While some viewers criticized the Dabangg actor for siding with Rakhi Sawant after the latter's misbehaviour towards Abhinav Shukla, others agreed with contestant Rubina Dilaik's opinion wherein she stated that Salman is biased towards Eijaz Khan. Now, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh broke his silence on the same and revealed that he does not think that the host is biased on the show.

Vindu Dara Singh came out in support of Salman Khan saying that he is never biased towards any contestant inside the house and that he does his work religiously. The actor added that Salman does not have the liberty to favour any contestant and that he has to listen to the creative team who have access to 24 hours of footages of the show. Talking to IANS about the same, Vindu said, "In Bigg Boss what happens is that Salman Khan is not uttering or saying what his heart wants. There is a team there who see 24 hours of footage of Bigg Boss. So, Salman is not saying whatever he wants. He cannot just favour anybody. Salman has many times told Bigg Boss to send this person in and that person has not gone in. So, Salman is a host and he is supposed to listen to the creatives and what the truth is."

Vindu Dara Singh also gave the example of Gauahar Khan while proving how Salman Khan is not biased. He said that during her season, Gauahar had some arguments with Salman but still she ended up being the winner of her season. Vindu added that if Salman had any say in crowning the winner of the show, Gauahar would never have won the same. To this, he said, "Salman will never put down or say 'isko hi jitna chahiye (this person has to win)'. You have seen how Gauahar and Salman had the worst kind of relationship but she won. If Salman had a say she would have never won. Salman is such a professional that he will never interfere. He loves it and does it from his heart."

Meanwhile, Vindu Dara Singh will soon be entering the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming 'Family Week. He will be seen supporting Rakhi Sawant to up her game on the show. He has also been actively supporting contestants Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya for their game on the show.

