Vipul Roy And Neha Bagga Open Up About Not Receiving Payments For Naye Shaadi Ke Siyaape Since 2019

Indian TV industry is currently going through a very bad phase, as several TV shows are going off-air due to various reasons. Apart from the producers, actors of several shows have been facing financial issues in this pandemic. Amidst all, TV actors Vipul Roy and Neha Bagga, who were seen playing the lead roles in the show, Naye Shaadi Ke Siyaape recently revealed that they have not yet received the payments for the show after it went off-air in 2019.

For the unversed, Naye Shaadi Ke Siyaape had started in September 2019, and wrapped up in the first week of October 2019 after airing four episodes. However, Vipul Roy and Neha Bagga recently claimed that they have worked on the show for four months and they deserve to be paid for that. In an interview with Bombay Times, Vipul said that they paid him a nominal amount and revealed that their other cheques were bounced.

While speaking about facing non-payment issues, Vipul Roy said, "Ask any actor and he must have suffered non-payment of issues at some point with some production house. This is a problem in the system. But how do you expect an actor to survive till the next show, when his dues have not been settled by the previous producer? I periodically asked the producer for my dues and he assured me each time that I would get it, but it's been two years now and I have not received anything, except cheques that bounced."

On the other hand, Neha Bagga said that she has moved back to my hometown Chandigarh due to COVID-19. The actress said, "I had to go back home as I did not have work and my dues were not settled. I kept calling the producer, but his phone was switched off. The cheques also bounced." When the portal contacted Naye Shaadi Ke Siyaape producer Daulat Singh Rawat, he said, "I am hoping to settle the dues in a few days, hopefully on August 4."

Talking about Naye Shaadi Ke Siyaape, the show starred Shahbaz Khan, Ankit Raizada, Pratibha Tiwari and many others in key roles. It aired on Zee TV. The show was the second season of the popular show Shaadi Ke Siyaape.