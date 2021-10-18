Virat Kohli Is All Praise For Super Dancer Chapter 4 Runner-Up Sanchit Chanana; Calls Him ‘Truly Special’

Indian cricket team captain and batsman Virat Kohli recently praised Super Dancer Chapter 4's second runner-up Sanchit Chanana for his amazing yet electrifying dancing skills. For the unversed, Sanchit and his Super Guru Vartika Jha were the second runner-ups of the show, and his dancing talent was loved by all.

Now, after the grand finale, Virat Kohli watched some of his dance videos on YouTube and got mesmerised with his amazing dancing skills. Interestingly, Kohli recently took to Instagram and shared an appreciation note on his Instagram story. The Indian skipper said that the 12-year-old Sanchit's dancing makes him emotional and gives him goosebumps.

Virat Kohli wrote, "Very few times in my life so far I've been absolutely mesmerised and blown away by an individual's talent. Arijit Singh is the only person whose talent made me emotional and then now I stumbled upon this kid's dancing videos on YouTube. It gave me goosebumps I haven't experienced looking at anyone before and made me emotional once again by the sheer organic and divine expression of his talent. May God bless and protect you. You are truly special. Hats off!"

Moreover, Kohli also tweeted about Sanchit Chanana's performance. He wrote, "Blown away and mesmerised by this kids talent @sanchitstyle. He is beyond exceptional. Hats off to you god bless you. Had goosebumps watching him dance."

Bhavya Sachdeva On Barrister Babu Going Off-Air; Says 'I Didn't Think I'd Have To Bid Farewell To Chandrachur'

Interestingly, Sanchit Chanana replied to Virat Kohli by sharing a note on his Instagram account. The talented dancer wrote, "Virat Kohli sir, Your words reacted like a Sixer on Yorker. Whenever I will feel little down, I will look at this post and read your saying. It will encourage me to buckle up shoes again. Thanks a lot."

EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali To Go Off-Air Next Month Due To Low TRP Ratings?

We must say that Sanchit Chanana must be on cloud nine after receiving such an amazing compliment from the one and only, Virat Kohli. Talking about Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale, Florina Gogoi and Tushar Shetty won the title, whereas, Pruthviraj Kongari and his Super Guru Subhranil Paul were declared as the first runner-up.