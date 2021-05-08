Vishal Aditya Singh Receives These Tips From Bestie Rashami Desai For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh is all set to participate in celebrity-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor has also jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa for the same. Before going to Cape Town, the actor prepared himself a lot to perform deadly stunts on the sets of KKK 11. Interestingly, his bestie and Bigg Boss 13's co-contestant Rashami Desai has given tips to Vishal, which could help him survive in the game.

For the unversed, Rashami Desai was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 in 2015. In an interview with Times of India, Vishal Aditya Singh contacted Rashami to get some tips on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Begusarai actor said, "I spoke to my friend Rashami Desai to get some tips on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She asked me to be calm and composed and to work on my core and breathing. She also told me never give any stunt just try and you will be able to do it, no matter how tough it."

Vishal further revealed that he doesn't know how to swim. However, the actor assured fans that he will work hard and give his 100 per cent in every task. He is very excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as it will be a different experience for him. "The competition is to overcome your fears. It's a very interesting show and that's why I agreed to do it because I always wanted to do it and when I was offered I did not take much time to say yes," Vishal Aditya Singh added.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, there are many popular celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Anushka Sen will be participating in the show. Fans are damn excited to witness their favourite stars doing dangerous tasks. Stay tuned!