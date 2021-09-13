Vishal Aditya Singh Spoke To Sidharth 2-3 Days Before His Death; Says He’s Still Questioning The Universe
Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla had participated in Bigg Boss 13. Although the actor had fights with Sidharth (in Bigg Boss house), the latter's gesture had won his heart. He recalled an incident and revealed that he will remember it for the lifetime.
Vishal
recalled
how
Sidharth
had
called
him
after
seeing
him
doing
a
stunt
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11.
He
revealed
to
Mid-Day
that
he
spoke
to
Sidharth
days
before
his
death
and
revealed
that
although
they
were
not
in
touch
after
Bigg
Boss
13
got
over,
Sidharth
made
an
effort
to
compliment
him
for
his
task.
He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on Bigg Boss and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth's mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on Khatron Ke Khiladi, despite the fact that I can't swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say 'I would never have been able to do what you have done.' He went out of the way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me."
Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Call Divya Agarwal & Varun's Reunion 'Aww'dorable; Varun Says His Heart Was Beating Fast
The actor said that they spoke for about half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. Sidharth had texted him to catch up and they did meet him. However, he was shocked, disturbed and is still questioning universe about what happened!
Bigg Boss OTT Trophy Revealed; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty Or Pratik Sehajpal- Who Will Win The Show?
Vishal concluded by saying, "The news of Sidharth's death came two-three days after that and it was shocking. I am very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened. I can only pray to God that Sidharth remains like he was even in heaven. I adore him for what he did for me. He didn't have to call or meet me but he did. This incident will stay with me for a lifetime."