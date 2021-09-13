Vishal Aditya Singh Spoke To Sidharth 2-3 Days Before His Death; Says He’s Still Questioning The Universe

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla had participated in Bigg Boss 13. Although the actor had fights with Sidharth (in Bigg Boss house), the latter's gesture had won his heart. He recalled an incident and revealed that he will remember it for the lifetime.

Vishal recalled how Sidharth had called him after seeing him doing a stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He revealed to Mid-Day that he spoke to Sidharth days before his death and revealed that although they were not in touch after Bigg Boss 13 got over, Sidharth made an effort to compliment him for his task.



He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on Bigg Boss and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth's mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on Khatron Ke Khiladi, despite the fact that I can't swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say 'I would never have been able to do what you have done.' He went out of the way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me."

The actor said that they spoke for about half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. Sidharth had texted him to catch up and they did meet him. However, he was shocked, disturbed and is still questioning universe about what happened!

Vishal concluded by saying, "The news of Sidharth's death came two-three days after that and it was shocking. I am very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened. I can only pray to God that Sidharth remains like he was even in heaven. I adore him for what he did for me. He didn't have to call or meet me but he did. This incident will stay with me for a lifetime."