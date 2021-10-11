Vivian D’Sena Is Back With A Bang With Eisha Singh In Sirf Tum; Promo Reminds Us Of Madhubala!

Vivian D'Sena is back with a bang with a new show Sirf Tum that will be aired on Colors TV. He will be seen alongside Ishq Subhan Allah actress Eisha Singh. While Eisha will be seen playing the role of Suhani, Vivian will be seen portray the role of Ranveer.

The promo of the show has gone viral on social media. In the promo, Ranveer is seen madly in love with Suhani. The angry young man look of Vivian and Eisha's innocent look reminds us of Vivian's previous show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, that starred Drashti Dhami.



Sirf Tum promises to bring the magic of love and romance that will leave you spell-bound. The show will portray the love story of two young and pure hearts- Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can't be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their totally opposite personalities, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid's arrow.

Talking about the show and role, Eisha said, "This love story will appeal to audiences of all ages. Suhani is a beautiful, strong-willed character and I truly feel blessed to get a chance to play her. A terrific cast and crew have been assembled for Sirf Tum, who are all ready to bring the magic on your TV screens! COLORS has truly continued its grand tradition of bringing outstanding shows for everyone. Years after Ishq Ka Rang Safed, it feels amazing to be back in the COLORS family once again with Sirf Tum!"

Vivian, who was previously seen in Colors' show Madhubala, said, "Colors has always been home for me. Rashmi Sharma is a great producer and she has always trusted me as an actor and taken good care of me, respected my professional decisions and has always given me creative space to showcase my performance. Love story is just a generic term used to describe a show where you see a hero and heroine being romantically involved. But this show is much more than just another love story. Like I have always said, the audience will definitely see a new side of me with this new show. My character in the show is not like a usual daily soap hero, it's more of a realistic approach and that's what got me on board for the project. Grateful to Colors and RSTF for having faith in me. Hopefully with all the team effort and creative capabilities we will be able to entertain our audience and put up a good show once again."

It is being said the show will be on the lines of the blockbuster film Kabir Singh, and Vivian's character will be like that of Shahid Kapoor, who played Kabir Singh in the film.

Are you excited about the show?