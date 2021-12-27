Vivian Dsena And Vahbiz Dorabjee Are Officially Divorced; Releases Joint Statement

TV couple Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee, who had filed for divorce four years ago, have now officially parted ways. Yes, the famous real-life TV couple's divorce order came on December 18, 2021. Vivian and Vahbiz shared a joint statement with the media.

In the statement, the couple stated, "It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past."

When Times of India contacted Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee, they shared their thoughts on divorce. Vivian said, "My relationship with Vahbiz has reached its conclusion. We have decided to close this chapter for good. Every end marks a new beginning and I hope it does for both of us well. We wish peace and prosperity for each other." On the other hand, Vahbiz stated, "Vivian and I have amicably chosen to separate. It's a closed chapter now. A new life filled with happiness and peace awaits both of us and I wish him all the best."

A few days ago, the Sirf Tum actor had said that he has found love again. He is reportedly dating an NRI girl for the past few years. The couple is also planning to get married. Talking about Vivian and Vahbiz marriage, the duo met on the sets of the show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and fell in love instantly. They tied the knot in 2013. Sadly, after a few years, they started having issues in their marital life and filed for divorce in 2017. And now, after 4 years, they amicably settled the matter and decided to move on.