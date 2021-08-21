Vivian Dsena & Drashti Dhami In Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon 2? Here's When The Show Might Go On Floors!

Several popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Balika Vadhu have returned with the second seasons. Thapki Pyar Ki makers are planning to come up with the second season. Now, makers of popular show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon have joined the list!

As per TOI report, producer Saurabh Tewari is all set to bring back the family drama, albeit for the channel's OTT platform. It is being said that the producer is in talks with the original pair- Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena, who will play the lead roles in the second season as well.

A source revealed to TOI that the talks with the lead actors have reached the advanced stage and the makers are shoot for the show in December. The show might be launched next year!

The source was quoted as saying, "The production house is in conversation with Vivian and Drashti. Talks have reached an advanced stage and monies are being discussed. It will be a new story, but with a filmi backdrop like the original edition. We plan to go on floors in December and the show will launch in the first quarter of next year. It will be a 25-episode series."

It has to be recalled that the actors didn't get along during the first season of the show. Drashti had even said that she would never work with Vivian. However, later she clarified that it was a fun show done a while ago, but now, if a good script comes her way, she will be happy to take up. She also added that her equation with Vivian is good and they never had any personal clashes. She even called him a fab guy.